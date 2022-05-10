More than three dozen local restaurants are participating in Dine for the Diner on Thursday, a fundraiser to boost resources for St. Joseph Diner and its commitment to feeding the hungry in Acadiana.
“The beautiful part of this is almost 40 restaurants are stepping forward and saying we support the work of St. Joseph Diner,” said Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which oversees St. Joseph Diner. “They are helping folks in crisis in Acadiana.”
The restaurants have committed 10 percent of what they earn Thursday to help St. Joseph Diner provide meals throughout Acadiana. Those who dine out at the 37 restaurants that day don’t have to say anything or sign anything. Participating restaurants will simply support the Diner by donating 10% of what they earn for each meal, Broussard said.
St. Joseph Diner has served meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. In recent years, St. Joseph Diner has broadened its efforts for the hungry by serving meals throughout the wider Acadiana region by using three new Diner Mobiles — modified vans outfitted to distribute meals throughout Acadiana. St. Joseph Diner serves over 4,000 meals per week.
“We should be providing a hot meal for them,” Broussard said of the charity’s clients. “Everyone deserves the dignity of a hot meal.”
Becca Kennedy, who is involved with operating three restaurants in Lafayette Parish, including her family’s Old Tyme Grocery, said her family has been involved in Dine for the Diner or similar efforts for Catholic Charities as long as she can remember.
“Catholic Charities and St. Joseph Diner is a staple in our community,” she said. “They support not only the homeless and hungry but the whole community. Why not give to that?”
She said her staff goes to the Diner to serve at Christmas and counts themselves fortunate for having food on their own tables.
Gus Rezende, whose company operates Central Pizza and Bar and Tula Tacos + Amigos, said he’s a newcomer to Dine for the Diner this year but not to Catholic Charities. He said he participated in Catholic Charities fundraisers during the pandemic and was impressed by the results, which are evident for all to see.
“Catholic Charities makes things happen,” he said.
Broussard said the 37 participating restaurants this year marks the most ever for Dine for the Diner, which usually generates from $12,000 to $15,000 a year for St. Joseph Diner’s efforts. He said the Diner is hoping for a big year with the additional participants.
He said the money will come in handy, especially with food prices high.
“We are feeling the pinch that every American family is feeling,” Broussard said. “My grocery budget does not stretch like it used to. I have three hungry boys and it does not cover what it used to.”
Participating Dine for the Diner restaurants include: Antoni’s Italian Café, BJ’s PoBoys and Plate Lunches in Broussard, Black Café, Blanchard’s BBQ, Cafe Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge, Cajun Food Tours throughout Acadiana, Campus Grounds at Our Lady of Wisdom, Central Pizza & Bar, Charley G’s, Chris’ Poboys on Robley Drive/Ambassador Caffery/Pinhook Road.
Also, Dean-O’s Pizza and Dean-O’s Pizza South, Fat Pat’s in Carencro/Verot School Road/Westmark, Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar at I-10 Service Road/Ambassador Caffery and in Crowley location, Great Harvest Bread Company, Hub City Diner, iMonelli, Johnson’s Boucaniere.
Also, Lagneaux’s on Ridge Road, LaPizzeria in Lafayette, Louisiana Crawfish Time on Verot School Road, Marcellos on Kaliste Saloom Road, Olde Tyme Grocery, Pete’s, Reve Coffee Lab at River Ranch, Reve Coffee Roasters on Jefferson Street, Rochetto’s Pizzeria in Scott, Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store, Social Southern Table & Bar, The Bus Stop Bistro, Tsunami, Tula Tacos + Amigos.
“Coming out of the seasons of COVID, I can see restaurants coming alive with people and families. We have very high hopes for a good turnout,” Broussard said.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates 11 programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead.