A Lafayette real estate company that bought three commercial properties worth nearly $8 million also bought the Broussard Walk-On’s building for $5.85 million, records show.

Stealth Real Estate Holdings, led by real estate agent Paul Bako, bought the building at 110 Celebrity Drive on Dec. 13 from Baton Rouge-based commercial Shane Morrison Companies.

Bako’s company also bought two Starbucks buildings from the same company last month along with a Walgreens building.