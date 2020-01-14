A Lafayette real estate company that bought three commercial properties worth nearly $8 million also bought the Broussard Walk-On’s building for $5.85 million, records show.
Stealth Real Estate Holdings, led by real estate agent Paul Bako, bought the building at 110 Celebrity Drive on Dec. 13 from Baton Rouge-based commercial Shane Morrison Companies.
Bako’s company also bought two Starbucks buildings from the same company last month along with a Walgreens building.
