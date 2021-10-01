New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 206 Marcon Drive, owner, Chuck LeBlanc; description, office warehouse, applicant and contractor, Patricia Pullin Malcombe Construction; contractor, Rudick Co.; $411,116.
NEW BUILDING: 6830 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Crawfish Boss, contractor, Commercial Construction Co.; $430,000.
Commercial additions, alteration
OTHER: 222 Jefferson St., owner, Sides & Associates; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Prejean Builders; $50,000.
APARTMENTS: 315 Amesbury Drive, Unit 259, owner, JMG Realty; description, repair burn unit; applicant, TPI Construction & Painting; contractor, TPI Painting; $13,000.
APARTMENTS: 315 Amesbury Drive, Unit 260, owner, JMG Realty; description, repair burn unit; applicant, TPI Construction & Painting; contractor, TPI Painting; $13,000.
Commercial demolition
RESTAURANT: 101 Meadow Farm Road, owner, The Red Robin; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Sons; $52,300.
New houses
119 Oak Plantation Lane, Youngsville, Hunter & Rachel Romero, $400,000.
500 Greyford Drive, Eric Arceneaux, $405,000.
408 Aubergine Lane, no owner listed, $225,000.
104 Venice Drive, Venice Duhon, $252,000.
201 Rocky Meadows Lane, DSLD, 193,500.
206 Harvest Creek Lane, Overton Homes, $301,500.
200 Beckenham Way, CJS Custom Builders, $324,000.
204 Capstone Xing, Manuel Builders, $207,000.
327 Adry Lane, Youngsville, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
508 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $202,500.
303 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $238,367.
305 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $253.296.
100 Foxtail Trail, Broussard, McLain Homes, $150,000.
200 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Overton Homes, $300,000.
112 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard, Conner Jude Andries/A&A Builders, $275,000.
313 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Conner Jude Andries/A&A Builders, $275,000.
400 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Conner Jude Andries/A&A Builders, $275,000.
408 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Blue Wing Builders, $276,000.
117 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Blue Wing Builders, $276,000.
110 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard, Blue Wing Builders, $280,000.
115 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $240,020.
113 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $244,640.
109 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $233,750.
107 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $227,150.
105 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $225,280.
103 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $242,000.
111 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $244,750.
109 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $226,710.
105 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $229,020.
103 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $242,770.
311 Sylvester Drive, Broussard, Jarrett Lasseigne, $120,000.