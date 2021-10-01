New commercial

OFFICE BUILDING: 206 Marcon Drive, owner, Chuck LeBlanc; description, office warehouse, applicant and contractor, Patricia Pullin Malcombe Construction; contractor, Rudick Co.; $411,116.  

NEW BUILDING: 6830 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Crawfish Boss, contractor, Commercial Construction Co.; $430,000. 

Commercial additions, alteration

OTHER: 222 Jefferson St., owner, Sides & Associates; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Prejean Builders; $50,000. 

APARTMENTS: 315 Amesbury Drive, Unit 259, owner, JMG Realty; description, repair burn unit; applicant, TPI Construction & Painting; contractor, TPI Painting; $13,000. 

APARTMENTS: 315 Amesbury Drive, Unit 260, owner, JMG Realty; description, repair burn unit; applicant, TPI Construction & Painting; contractor, TPI Painting; $13,000. 

Commercial demolition

RESTAURANT: 101 Meadow Farm Road, owner, The Red Robin; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Sons; $52,300. 

New houses

119 Oak Plantation Lane, Youngsville, Hunter & Rachel Romero, $400,000.

500 Greyford Drive, Eric Arceneaux, $405,000.

408 Aubergine Lane, no owner listed, $225,000.

104 Venice Drive, Venice Duhon, $252,000.

201 Rocky Meadows Lane, DSLD, 193,500.

206 Harvest Creek Lane, Overton Homes, $301,500.

200 Beckenham Way, CJS Custom Builders, $324,000.

204 Capstone Xing, Manuel Builders, $207,000.

327 Adry Lane, Youngsville, Manuel Builders, $175,500.

508 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $202,500.  

303 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $238,367.

305 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $253.296.

100 Foxtail Trail, Broussard, McLain Homes, $150,000.

200 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Overton Homes, $300,000.

112 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard, Conner Jude Andries/A&A Builders, $275,000.

313 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Conner Jude Andries/A&A Builders, $275,000.

400 Sandy Bay, Broussard, Conner Jude Andries/A&A Builders, $275,000.

408 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Blue Wing Builders, $276,000.

117 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Blue Wing Builders, $276,000.

110 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard, Blue Wing Builders, $280,000.

115 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $240,020.

113 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $244,640.

109 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $233,750.

107 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $227,150.

105 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $225,280.

103 Easy Rock Landing Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $242,000.

111 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $244,750.

109 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $226,710.

105 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $229,020.

103 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, Shivers Brothers Construction, $242,770.

311 Sylvester Drive, Broussard, Jarrett Lasseigne, $120,000.

