Anita Begnaud - CEO of Downtown Development Authority - Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
In the eight months she has been on the job since beginning in October, Anita Begnaud has become a catalyst for getting things done.
As CEO of Downtown Development Authority, her role is to facilitate the development of downtown Lafayette by attracting new amenities, buildings, developments, jobs and residents.
Begnaud's high energy, ability to connect with people and attention to detail have proven to be a winning combination as downtown is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Her work experience includes stints at Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Acadiana Economic Development, IBERIABANK and One Acadiana, all of which taught her how to navigate governmental relations, social media marketing, and economic development issues.
The DDA is funded with property tax millages assessed on commercial buildings within the district and has a budget of approximately $450,000 per year.
Recent announcements of companies adding staff to downtown Lafayette such as Waitr (200 jobs), the Opportunity Machine (80 plus emerging companies), CGI (400 jobs) and other established tech companies such as Perficient, have proven that the urban core of Lafayette is a desirable location for a variety of businesses.
DDA’s focus over the next couple of years will be attracting “jobs and rooftops,” as people increasingly want to be able to live close to where they work.
