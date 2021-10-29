Costco will raise its starting pay for employees to $17 an hour at all its stores, including its Lafayette store.
It’s the latest attempt by the retail giant at keeping its employees during this era of mass resignations nationwide. Multiple media outlets reported the pay hike, the second this year, to stay ahead of competitors who are also raising starting pay rates.
The company’s starting pay rate, according to a CNN report, is $2 higher than Amazon, Target and other top retailers and $5 higher than Walmart.
It’s the second bump this year after it raised it to $16 an hour in February and the fourth since 2018.
The Lafayette store, which opened in 2016 at 201 Meadow Farm Road, employs about 200.