One Acadiana has promoted Zach Hager to vice president of economic development.
He will continue to oversee business attraction, retention and expansion programs for the nine-parish Acadiana region and expand his role in initiatives designed to attract businesses and talent.
Hager joined One Acadiana in 2015 as manager of site development and most recently served as director of business development and has been a key player on a team that facilitated the recruitment, retention and expansion of more than 1,100 jobs through 19 projects. Those projects will generate nearly $63.4 million in new annual wages and about $731 million in new capital investment across the Acadiana Region. Hager previously served as a project coordinator at Acadiana Economic Development Council, where he performed demographic, economic and site and location research across a seven-parish region. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from LSU.