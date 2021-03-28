The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction has inducted former Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson, of Ethel; rice farmer Paul “Jackie” Loewer, of Branch; sugar cane farmer John Gay, of Plaquemine.
The honor is a joint effort of the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Radio Network, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Inductees have represented farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, education and agribusiness.
Anderson, who started in the dairy industry and transitioned to beef cattle, raises cattle horses, hay and timber in East and West Feliciana parishes. He served as Louisiana state president of Farm Bureau for 31 years and helped grow the organization from 67,000 members to nearly 150,000.
Gay farms more than 4,500 acres in Iberville Parish. His family has been involved in sugar cane for seven generations. Gay is a practitioner of on-farm research at St. Louis Planting Co., the family farm, and has worked in fertility, drainage, erosion control, weed management and sugar-cane variety trials.
Loewer has been an advocate for the rice industry in state and national organizations, and played a significant role in the development of several national farm bills. Loewer played an integral role with the Louisiana Rice Research Board, serving for 26 years, including 12 years as chairman. His advocacy for the rice checkoff program has helped fund the organization's efforts.
The South Louisiana Economic Council in Thibodaux has named Laci P. Melancon as program coordinator for the Coastal Technical Assistance Center.
The center was established in 2019 to assist Louisiana-based companies prepare and obtain contracts related to coastal restoration and protection projects. The program is funded by Louisiana Economic Development and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and is housed and managed at the South Louisiana Economic Council. Melancon previously held executive level positions in higher education, technical operations and the nonprofit sector.
The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association has elected Lavelle D. Edmondson to chair the organization's board of directors and Selby Bush as vice chair.
Edmondson is director of state government and public affairs East for Marathon Petroleum Corp. and a longtime member and supporter of LMOGA.
Bush is acting head of corporate affairs-petroleum for BHP and a longtime LMOGA board member.