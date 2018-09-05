Ochsner Health System has finalized an agreement with Christus Health in Lake Charles to create a joint venture in the region, a deal that includes operations of two hospitals, a charitable foundation and other clinics and facilities.
The deal was originally announced last summer, and officials said Wednesday the joint venture took effect Saturday. As part of the deal, Ochsner will become a minority member of Christus Health Southwestern Louisiana.
"There's been a lot of growth in Lake Charles so there's a tremendous demand for services here," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System, said in a conference call with reporters.
Christus will manage the hospitals — Christus Ochsner St. Patrick and Christus Ochsner Lake Area — and Ochsner will manage all physician and clinic operations. Christus said last year it was acquiring the 88-bed Lake Area Medical Center.
Physicians and clinic staff will transfer to Ochsner employment. The 13 clinics in the region will be co-branded to reflect the new partnership. The deal also includes an ambulatory surgery center and imaging centers.
Officials said the partnership well help with physician recruitment, which has been a challenge at small and mid-sized cities throughout the U.S.
"Lake Charles is a smaller community," said Jeffrey Puckett, chief operating officer of Christus Health, noting the difficulties associated with recruiting doctors in similar-sized areas. "The partnership we have with Ochsner will make a big difference at. The scale Ochsner functions at on the physician group side is wildly different than we do in Lake Charles."
The health system will be governed jointly, with seats being held by representatives from both Ochsner and Christus, and local members.
The venture also aims to bolster telemedicine operations in one of the state's fastest-growing regions, the health systems said.
Thomas noted the health systems have partnered for several years, including to bring telemedicine and cancer clinical trials to the Lake Charles region.
In 2015, Ochsner launched a health network alongside Christus, St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Lafayette General Health and Terrebone General Medical Center, which gave patients access to 25 medical facilities and more than 3,000 physicians across Louisiana.
The Jefferson Parish-based Ochsner is also in the midst of a $100 million building spree to expand its Baton Rouge-area facilities, including its "western anchor," the High Grove facilities off Interstate 10 near the Mall of Louisiana.
The announcement comes after approval from regulators, a process that included a public hearing in Lake Charles this summer that brought public officials including U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto.
"This is an opportunity to share resources, learn from one another and attract more physicians to the area, so we can expand access to primary and specialty care and better coordinate the delivery of care for patients in southwest Louisiana," said Dr. Dana Smetherman, medical director of Ochsner Lake Charles region.