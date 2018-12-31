The people behind Poke Geaux are continuing the ramen trend in Lafayette by opening a ramen restaurant at 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 1B.

Izumi Ramen, located in the old Hot Dawg Stop location, is set for a soft open this week and with an official opening next week. The restaurant will offer ramen dishes a few with twists, some small plates and appetizers that combine Japanese cuisine with a Cajun flair.

"We're going to have all different types of ramen," co-owner Todd Buteaux said. "We've also attached really cool names to all our bowls so people can identify them a little better. We also have our different small plates from our wings to shrimp to jellyfish salad if you don't like ramen. So cool things you're not going to find on any menu here in Lafayette, and that's what really cool about this place."

Buteaux and co-owner Andy Suhandi opened Poke Geaux in February and followed that with a second location at 2668 Johnston St., Suite C4 recently.

Buteaux said he believes Lafayette is a food town and there's more than enough good food lovers in the city for both ramen joints. The restaurant will feature a Devil's Bowl challenge where guests can sign a waver and try to eat their super spicy ramen in a set period of time to try to win a prize.

It will also have a full bar, televisions and live music on the weekends.