Home health and hospice services provider LHC Group Inc. in Lafayette reported first-quarter net income of $23.4 million compared to nearly $8.0 million a year ago.

Net service revenue increased 72.7% to $502.6 million from $291.1 million a year ago, the company said.

During the first quarter and so far in the second quarter, LHC acquired or agreed to acquire 18 home health, hospice or home and community-based services locations, all of which, are joint ventures with hospitals. The acquisitions represent about $44.0 million in annualized revenue.

Based on its growth, lower estimated tax rate and a focus on cost efficiencies outside of patient care, the publicly traded company increased its guidance for full-year 2019 net service revenue to a range of $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion from a range of $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. It also increased adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $4.25 to $4.35 from $4.15 to $4.25.