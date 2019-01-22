Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Cameron: 251520, ABB 2 RB SUA; JA Davis 26; Jan. 17, Back Ridge, White Oak Operating Co., N 16 D 46' 08" W 12,123' FROM NGS MON "V 212". PBHL: S 47 D 38' 30", A DISTANCE OF 2,855 FROM PROP SL. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #250141-EXPIRED).
DeSoto: 251518, RRBB Litton RA SU; JJ Rambin; Jan. 14, Rec River-Bull Bayou, Perry Point Inc., 2317' FEL & 2201' FSL, SEC 1. PBHL: 2432' FWL & 2020' FSL, SEC 1.
St. Martin: 251517, 16700 RA SUA; Williams Inc., Jan. 14, Mystic Bayou, White Oak Operating Co., N 12 D 09' 26" E 22,135.68' FROM USC&GS MON "PALMETTO 1935", SEC 35. PBHL: N 38 D 43' 28" E 968.72' FROM SL, SEC 35.
Winn: 251519, Weyerhaeuser, Jan. 16, Wildcat-NO LA Shreveport district, Par Minerals Corp., 430' FNL & 330' FEL OF SEC 7-T12N-R01W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|238
|240
|Evangeline
|0
|138
|138
|Iberia
|3
|86
|89
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|54
|56
|Lafayette
|2
|27
|29
|St. Landry
|3
|78
|81
|St. Martin
|5
|81
|86
|St. Mary
|2
|210
|212
|Vermilion
|2
|135
|137
