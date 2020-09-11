Target plans to increase the number of Black employees by 20% throughout the company over the next three years, company officials said Thursday in releasing its workforce diversity report.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has two stores in Lafayette and 14 in Louisiana, said it has had diversity and inclusion goals for years but “results show that more work is needed” to increase opportunities for Black employees.

Plans include developing and programs to hire and retaining Black team members in career areas such as technology, data sciences, merchandising and marketing; providing pathways for them to develop and advance within the company and conducting anti-racist training for all employees.

The company’s diversity report, based on 2019 data, shows Black employees make up 15% of its 350,000 workers but only 12% of managers, 8% of the leadership team and 5% of officers. White people make up 50% of its workforce but 61% of managers, 71% of officers and 75% of the leadership team.

Hispanic employees make up 25% of its workforce, 20% of management, 11% of officers and 8% of the leadership team.

“Inclusivity is a deeply rooted value at Target, and we’ve had an ambitious diversity and inclusion strategy for many years for our guests and team,” human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “We know that having a diverse workforce and inclusive environment not only creates a stronger team but also provides the perspectives we need to create the products, services, experiences and messages our guests expect.”