Tina Begnaud will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Begnaud, the executive director of the Breaux Bridge Area Chamber of Commerce and director of tourism for the city of Breaux Bridge, is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Begnaud is a past member of the chamber and former board secretary and president before being named the agency’s director. She was also elected to the city council in Breaux Bridge, the first woman elected to the council.

As director of the chamber and tourism, Begnaud attends events statewide as a representative of the city. She is also involved in other organizations, is a formal member of the Civic Club des Pont Breaux as the group’s secretary and worked with the committee to paint the bridge that serves as a gateway to the city’s downtown area.

Begnaud was a local vendor at the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival for 35 years. She also likes to take motorcycle rides with her husband and admitted she will never retire because she “lover her job too much,” she said.

“When you get to do something you love day in and day out, it is not a job," she said. "It is an adventure.”