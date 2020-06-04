Several members of the Moody College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette were recognized during the college’s annual faculty and staff awards.

Winners include:

Oliver “Buster” LeBlanc: The John T. & Sandra B. Landry Endowed Award for Teaching Excellence

Sarfraz Khan, Zhiwei Zhu: The Colonels Philip & Jean Piccione Endowed Award for Research Excellence

Stacey Bergeron: The Robert “Bob” Merrick Endowed Advising Award

Heather DeValcourt: Outstanding Staff Award

Becky Dubois: Faculty Service Award

Dean’s Achievement Award winners were Lucy Henke, Valerie McGehee, Jeremiah Fisher, Angel Littlejohn and Jena' Victor.

Acadiana Business Today: Guillory may use CREATE funds to help dance recitals go on at Heymann Center

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments