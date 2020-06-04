Several members of the Moody College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette were recognized during the college’s annual faculty and staff awards.
Winners include:
Oliver “Buster” LeBlanc: The John T. & Sandra B. Landry Endowed Award for Teaching Excellence
Sarfraz Khan, Zhiwei Zhu: The Colonels Philip & Jean Piccione Endowed Award for Research Excellence
Stacey Bergeron: The Robert “Bob” Merrick Endowed Advising Award
Heather DeValcourt: Outstanding Staff Award
Becky Dubois: Faculty Service Award
Dean’s Achievement Award winners were Lucy Henke, Valerie McGehee, Jeremiah Fisher, Angel Littlejohn and Jena' Victor.
