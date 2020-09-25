The upcoming special session in the Louisiana Legislature will pit “business interests versus the medical interests,” state Sen. Fred Mills said during Thursday’s South Louisiana Community Health Summit.

A Republic who chairs the Senate’s health and welfare committee, Parks said some legislators are working on a petition to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’ orders in reopening the economy as the state emerges from the coronavirus restrictions. Their effort, he noted, would nullify the orders and leave it up to officials in each parish to decide what measures to take in handling the virus.

The session, which legislators called instead of the traditional effort from the governor, will start at 6 p.m. Monday.

“There’s a group of legislators that basically want to open things up totally,” Mills said. “(And) There’s a group of legislators that said that’s not right and the governor is doing the right thing. I think that’s going to be a huge debate in the next couple of weeks, and I think you’re going to see a lot of emotions versus science. I think you’re going to see a lot of business interests versus the medical interests.”

Some Republican House members have argued that the state’s been too slow in reopening businesses, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said earlier that the special session won’t end “a solution to this problem.”

The summit, hosted by Beacon Community Connections, featured several speakers with a goal of having a “serious and honest conversation” about the coronavirus, said Holly Howat, Executive Director of Beacon Community Connections.

Dr. Amanda Logue, chief medical officer for Lafayette General Health; Dr. Chuck Burnell, chief medical officer with Acadian Companies; and surgeon Dr. Henry Kaufman spoke about the challenges health care organizations continue to face as they work to quickly learn and implement new knowledge and practice around COVID. Communication, they noted, was essential to fighting the pandemic.

Acadiana area has reported over 25,000 confirmed cases with 667 confirmed deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID dashboard.

Statewide Black residents have made up 46.3% of COVID deaths despite being 32.4% of the population.

“Whatever we are going to do to save our community, we have to be united.” Logue said.