Leading Health Care of Louisiana, a Lafayette-based in-home care company that serves elderly and disabled patients, opened an office in Baton Rouge.
It's the latest for the company, which opened on office in Opelousas in April and offices in Thibodaux and Lake Charles last year. It has begun expansion projects at its Hammond, Baton Rouge and Thibodaux offices this month that will add 65 new jobs.
The company employs 1,500 across seven offices, including its Lafayette and Pineville branches.
"Our new facilities enable us to accommodate additional staff to provide top-tier services to our clients," said company HR director Lea Boudreaux. "Additionally, the space is perfect for hosting client-centered events such as art classes through St. Pierre's Center for the Arts, our in-house art program, which is free and beneficial for our clients to participate in."