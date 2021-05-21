New commercial
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 815 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Building No. 2, Lafayette; Prime Energy Solutions LLC, owner; description, new warehouse building on existing developed lot; Stellco LLC, applicant and contractor; $200,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
RESTAURANT: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Ambassador Crossing, owner; Crust Pizza Co., applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $371,000.
SALON/SPA: 3900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; King J Nails II, owner; Triple D Homes LLC, applicant and contractor; $250,000.
OTHER: 218A St. Naizaire Road, Broussard; Nail Tech II, applicant; Larry Dinh, contractor; $30,000.
Commercial demolitions
OFFICE BUILDING: 118 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette; TCO, owner; Rudick Company Inc., applicant and contractor; $120,000.
RESTAURANT: 810 S.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Poppa's Fried Chicken, owner and applicant; description, interior demolition; Rod Fuselier Inc., contractor; $6,000.
New houses
103 Morganwood Lane, Duson; Christopher Paul Louviere; $261,000.
110 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $265,500.
129 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
130 Nova Lake Drive Duson La 70529; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
345 Camus Road, Lafayette; Evelia Olguin Valenzuela; $243,000.
217 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $190,000.
306 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $171,000.
109 Page Place Ave., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $283,648.
105 Page Place Ave., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $262,698.
103 Page Place Ave., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $252,141.
102 Page Place Ave., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $257,255.
101 Windmill Palm, Broussard; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $256,842.
103 Windmill Palm, Broussard; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $297,257.