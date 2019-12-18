Organizers broke ground on a 44,000-square-foot assisted living facility in Maurice Tuesday with construction expected to be complete late summer.
Woodbriar Southern Style Assisted Living & Memory Care, 213 E. Etienne St., is a $6.4 million project will consist of 36 one-bedroom apartments with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, walk-in closet, Wi-Fi, and handicap friendly bathrooms with walk-in shower and elevated toilets.
It will also have 10 Memory Care apartments to assist residents with memory loss and have nurse call systems in each bathroom and bedroom. Woodbriar will also have a private library with a computer workstation for residents to use to browse the internet or video conference with loved ones.
"This is more than a monetary investment," said Lee "Woody" Wood, partner on the project. "This is an investment in our community. I've lived and served in the Maurice community for almost 25 years. I wanted a place where my own parents would feel comfortable living. Too often, when looking at assisted living facilities, there's an industrial feel to them. We wanted Woodbriar to feel like home."