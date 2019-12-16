ACA.naturalgrocers015.100919.jpg
Natural Grocers is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in Parc Lafayette. The store offers organic and health foods with an extensive vitamin selection.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

The section of Parc Lafayette that houses Natural Grocers was sold to a Colorado company for nearly $6.4 million, court records show.

The building, which underwent a significant remodeling before the Colorado-based grocer opened Oct. 9, was sold for $6,395,048 to Paykan 89 LLC, a company registered to property owner Davood Manshadi, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. Equity Ventures Commercial Development of Topeka, Kansas was the seller.

EVCD bought the former home of The Chandelier Room at 1925 Kaliste Saloom Road May 1 for $4 million, records show. Store officials announced five days later their plans to open at that location.

The store is the first in Louisiana for Natural Grocers, which has 154 in 20 states.

