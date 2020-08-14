SchoolMint will move into a space that recently housed Waitr in The Daily Advertiser building, 1100 Bertrand Drive.

The Silicon Valley-based tech company that announced its plans to move its operations to Lafayette signed a lease to be in that building until July, CEO Bryan MacDonald said. The move is temporary until the company can find a more permanent location in Lafayette, he said.

The company, which recently added eight employees to bring its total to 23, has not yet moved into the building, he said. Employees continue to work remotely because of COVID-19.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The temporary space is furnished, so it was a perfect short-term spot for us,” MacDonald said. “It gives us more breathing room while we find our permanent headquarters in Lafayette.”

The company moved out of the old Smart Choice Technologies office at 130 S. Buchanan St., Suite 100.

It will also hold an online job fair via Brazen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and has opportunities for customer success, engineering/information technology, sales, implementation/project management, marketing, finance and others. It hopes to have about six more employees hired in the next couple of months, MacDonald said, and has also hired a recruiter.

SchoolMint announced plans last month to move its entire operations to Lafayette, bringing 178 jobs that pay an average salary of $74,200.