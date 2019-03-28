Society may be missing the flying cars and the robot maids, but the Jetsons-like future that was predicted is creeping closer as more smart devices are making lives easier.
The Connected Independence Acadiana Smart Home that Cox Communications unveiled Thursday in the Ville De Côte Gelèe subdivision in Broussard was designed to make the lives of senior citizen family members and neighbors easier as it was equipped with voice-activated devices and other technology such as home diagnostic sensors that connect to a doctor's office, apps that allow family members to check up on relatives and virtual reality headsets to take users anywhere in the world.
The home features more that 60 internet-connected devices powered by Cox's 1 gigabit residential internet service, G1GABLAST. This event was part of a nationwide tour for Cox and the last stop on its Louisiana tour.
“Almost 90 percent of adults over the age of 65 say they prefer growing old in their home, according to AARP studies,” said Anthony Pope, Cox senior vice president and region manager. “Smart home technology powered by a strong internet connection can help many families avoid the wrenching decision to move an aging parent to an assisted living facility while providing peace of mind to caregivers.”
Many devices in the smart home were not only convenient but could also save money and lives. One was the Trapollo telemedicine service, which allow seniors or those needing more medical attention to take their own blood pressure, weight and other diagnostics that are sent via internet to their physician.
If tests show a red flags, the doctor could video chat with the about possible causes, ways to reverse any negative trends or recommend the patient go to an emergency room.
Other devices can detect falls, call for medical assistance via voice commands or after detecting a fall and could even monitor when household items or groceries are needed thanks to a garbage can that creates shopping lists.
"We're always trying to make sure we're on the cutting edge of home building, so this is just another added layer to make our homes better," Haleigh Garcia, marketing director for Manuel Builder, which built the home.
Cox also invited senior living experts Alison Jacobson, known as The Safety Mom, and local food blogger Jolie Meaux to show off the technologies to help seniors live better when alone. Smart locks and smart medicine boxes allow family members to make sure their loved ones are safe from anywhere in the world, and Wi-Fi slow cookers and precision cookers are also available.
"My mom lives with us," Jacobson said. "She's 83 years old and I love having her with us, but my concern is if something happens to her because I travel a lot. Now I can keep tabs on her. I know exactly what's going on so she can stay safe in her home."