A convenience store that is often rated as one of the most popular in the country is in negotiations to open a store in Lafayette.
Oklahoma-based QuikTrip, which has over 900 stores including two in the Shreveport area, is eyeing land at the northwest corner of the Louisiana Avenue exit on Interstate 10, documents show.
The company is seeking a preliminary plat approval from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting. The 10-acre property, just south of the La Bonne Vie apartments, is currently owned by Charles Castille Jr.
Renderings show the store could be a version of the company’s remote travel center, which includes up to 20 gasoline pumps for cars and six diesel bays for trucks. The store will be 8,292 square feet, larger than the company’s regular stores that range from 4,100 to 5,700 square feet, reports indicate.
The Shreveport and Bossier City locations are travel centers. The company is planning a store in Ruston, reports indicate.
Last month Forbes ranked QuikTrip 36th in its inaugural Halo 100 that ranked the top 100 overall brands in the U.S. Among convenience stores, it was ranked second.
Founded in 1958, the company has grown to an $11 billion business with stores in 14 states and over 24,000 employees. It has often been ranked as one of the best companies to work for in the U.S.
The development would be across Louisiana Avenue from a long-planned development. In 2018 city officials announced the property would house a Super 1 Foods supermarket, a popular fast-casual restaurant and other businesses. No construction has begun at the site.
Super 1’s parent company still owns the property it bought there in 2015 but at one time listed it for sale.