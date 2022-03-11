The number of foreclosure filings in Lafayette Parish and most other markets in Louisiana declined in February compared to a month ago despite the numbers rising in other markets around the country, data shows.
Only 11 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in Lafayette Parish last month, or 1 out of every 19,045 homes, which is the lowest in the state, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
That monthly total was down from the 37 filed in January and the same as the 11 filed in February 2021.
The rate is considerably better than the state, which had 219 foreclosures filed last month, or 1 filing for every 9,406 homes, data shows. That comes after 322 were filed in January and 260 were filed in February 2021.
The New Orleans/Metairie market nudged out others in Louisiana for the most foreclosures with 55 filed last month, ahead of the 54 filed in the Baton Rouge market. Baton Rouge's rate of homes in foreclosure was the highest at 1 out of every 6,548.
New Orleans/Metairie, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles were the only markets to report an increase in filings compared to a year ago.
Nationwide, the number of filings were up 129% from a year ago but only 11% from last month, data shows. Lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February, down 45% from last month but up 70% from last year.
“February foreclosure activity looks a lot like what we can expect to see for at least the next six months – double digit month-over-month growth and triple digit year-over-year increases,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, an ATTOM company. “This isn’t an indication of economic turmoil or of weakness in the housing market. It’s simply the gradual return to normal levels of foreclosure activity after two years of artificially low numbers due to government and industry efforts to protect financially impacted homeowners from defaulting.”