Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 102 Versailles Blvd., Lafayette; Champion Real Estate VII LLC, owner and applicant; Manecke Construction LLC, contractor; $192,000.

RESTAURANT: 1725 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Whataburger, owner; description, cosmetic repairs; RJ Harris Construction, applicant and contractor; $36,600.

RESTAURANT: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Zeus Ambassador, owner and applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $12,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 408 Sunbeam Lane, Scott; Siema Construction, owner; description, office renovations and new sign shop; David Bernard and Associates, applicant; Siema Construction LLC, contractor; $26,000.

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 717 Duhon Road, Lafayette; Apostolic Christian School Temp Campus; restroom; Shane Milazzo, applicant; Apostolic Christian School, contractor; $0.

HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, first floor nuclear medicine; Jason Bethany, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $1,105,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 2008 S. College Road, Lafayette; Northwestern Mutual, owner; Minvielle Davis Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $202,850.

GENERAL RETAIL: 105 Leonie St., Lafayette; Hand Up Thrift, owner; description, 20-by-45 lean-to for sorting; self, contractor; $5,000.

OTHER: 710 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; More 4 Less, owner; description, fuel tank installation; J&J Electrical Services, Applicant; Rittiner Equipment Co. Inc., Contractor; $212,400.

OFFICE BUILDING: 701 Robley Drive, #104, Lafayette: Mike Dupuis, owner and applicant; description, renovating first floor; self, contractor; $10,000.

New houses

122 S. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; LMA Design Build Group LLC; $261,000.

202 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $382,500.

302 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $243,000.

330 Jeanette St., A, Lafayette; Landry Investment Group LLC; $121,500.

330 Jeanette St., B, Lafayette; Landry Investment Group LLC; $121,500.

330 Jeanette St., D, Lafayette; Landry Investment Group LLC; $121,500.

101 Bayhill Court, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

308 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette; Louisiana Classics Homebuilders Inc.; $225,000.

422 E. Evergreen St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $108,000.

424 E. Evergreen St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $108,000.

407 Channel Drive, Broussard; $278,699.

208 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $228,139.