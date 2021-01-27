Ochsner Lafayette General has a new president and chief executive officer following David Callecod’s transition into an executive adviser role.
OLG announced that chief operating officer Patrick Gandy will move into Callecod’s position following a Tuesday vote from the its board of directors. It also announced other leadership changes as OLG transitions more fully into Ochsner Health.
The move is effective March 1.
“I am extremely proud of the health system we’ve built over the last decade," Callecod said. "Our commitment to always delivering excellence has significantly impacted our patients and communities across Acadiana and made us a health care leader in the region.
"It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside the most dedicated leaders, employees and medical staff, and I know that the brightest days for Ochsner Lafayette General are ahead of us. I am excited to take on this new role and enter a new chapter in my professional career within Ochsner Health.”