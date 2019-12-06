Family-owned dual businesses Home Elements Design Studio and Elle Design & Decor will move into a new building at 3014 Verot School Road next year.

The new building, which is owned by the two husband-and-wife duos that own the two businesses, has 3,000 square feet of business space and 2,500 square feet of storage space and will give the businesses 1,000 additional square feet compared to their current location at 200 Rue Louis XIV.

"We loved the property, so when it came up for sale, we bought it," co-owner Crissy Greene said. "It's between Lafayette and Youngsville, and it's perfect for us."

Greene owns the businesses with her husband, Sy, and her sister and brother-in-law, Ammie and Brandon Robinson. Elle Design & Decor has been in business for 19 years, and Home Elements Design Studio has been in business for five years.

Construction has begun is expected to be complete in late August.