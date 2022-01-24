Only 8% of all commercial industries are now using drone technology, putting companies like FlyGuys of Lafayette in a position for significant growth.
The agriculture industry is projected to be a heavy user of drones, company CEO Adam Zayor said, since they can go as far as detecting the height and health of plants and the projected crop yield as a drone can fly as close as 5 feet away from a plant. He talked about the company and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The insurance industry also benefits from drone services, particularly after natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and fires. Instead of sending out people to individually inspect thousands of homes in a large area, a drone can map out an area for adjusters to inspect by computer.
While drones can replace humans in ways, they are still necessary to collect critical data, he said. FlyGuys has in-house project managers who collect and analyze data.
Zayor started the company in 2017 with two employees while he kept his day job with Cajun Constructors where he worked in heavy industrial project management. It was on that job in Lake Charles, while working on the SASOL project, that he was introduced to drone services. Cajun Constructors utilized drone aerial footage to obtain imagery for marketing purposes, and he realized the technology could be used for other projects.