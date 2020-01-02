The Acadiana Advocate will host its 2020 Economic Outlook Summit at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 with a panel of state and local business leaders. Managing editor Kristin Askelson and business editor Adam Daigle will host the event, which will be held at Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
Continental breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. and panel discussion starts at 8. Seating is limited and tickets are available at TheAcadianaAdvocate/EconomicOutlook.
The event is sponsored by Lafayette General Health, Home Bank, Acadian Ambulance and Entergy.
Panel members include:
- Ben Berthelot: Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, oversees tourism promotion and marketing for all of Lafayette Parish. A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he has worked in private enterprise and for the Lafayette Parish government. He is vice chair of the Louisiana Travel Association Board of Directors.
- John W. Bordelon: President and CEO of Home Bank since 1993, he’s a founder of Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation and former chairman of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. He has been a board member of United Way, Ascension Day School, Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He is an alumnus of Leadership Louisiana, and an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
- Dr. Natalie Harder: Chancellor at South Louisiana Community College since 2012, the two-year institution under Harder has grown from three campuses to nine; has doubled the number of degree, diploma and certificate programs; and has increased by 10 times the number of scholarships awarded. Harder holds degrees from State University of New York at Buffalo, Carnegie Mellon University and Old Dominion University.
- Corey Jack: Owner of Jack and Associates, a consulting firm for entrepreneurs, Corey Jack serves as manager of Lafayette Chamber Affairs for One Acadiana. He has been a participant in Leadership Lafayette. He founded Youth Literacy Foundation of Acadiana and served as its executive director. He holds a degree in psychology from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and an MBA from University of Phoenix.
- Phillip May: Phillip May is president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana LLC, which has more than 1 million customers in state. Responsibilities include customer service, regulatory and public affairs, resource planning, economic development and charitable contributions. He serves on boards of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, GNO Inc., Louisiana Nature Conservancy and Teach for America of South Louisiana. He earned a bachelor’s of electrical engineering at UL Lafayette and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.
- Flo Meadows: A native of Breaux Bridge, Meadows worked for 25 years in commercial real estate including brokerage, acquisition and development, financial analysis and consulting before joining Latter & Blum in 2018. She earned a degree in accounting with a French minor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has served on the board of Lafayette General Health System, has chaired the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, chaired the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, served on the BI Moody College of Business at UL Lafayette and is an alumna of Leadership Louisiana.
- Arthur Price: Chairman of Badger Oil Corp., Price previously served the company as chief financial officer. He is an active member of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association. He serves as LOGA’s chairman. He serves on the board of Business First Bank, is director and treasurer of the Lafayette General Foundation and is director of the Badger Excellence in Education Foundation. He earned a bachelor’s in business administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a certified public accountant.
- Dr. Joseph Savoie: Savoie became the sixth president at UL Lafayette, his alma mater, in 2008. Prior to his appointment he was commissioner of higher education during the administrations of Govs. Mike Foster, Kathleen Blanco and Bobby Jindal. Initiatives during his tenure as commissioner included the restructuring of higher education governance, creation of the Community and Technical College System and development of a master plan for Public Postsecondary Education. He holds undergraduate and master’s degrees from UL Lafayette and a doctorate from Columbia Teacher’s College.
- Gary Wagner: Wagner is a professor of economics at UL Lafayette and holds an endowed chair in economics. His role at the BI Moody III College of Business Administration includes providing research, forecasting and outlook reporting on the regional economy. A native of northeastern Ohio, he has worked for the Federal Reserve and served on faculties at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Duquesne and University of North Carolina. Wagner earned his undergraduate degree at Youngstown State University and master’s and doctorate from the University of West Virginia.
- Troy Wayman: Wayman has been president and CEO of the 800-member One Acadiana since 2018, when he was hired to replace Jason El Koubi. Wayman is the former vice president of Economic Development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, a 2,000-member organization, where he served for nine years. He earned his undergraduate degree at Faulkner University and was credentialed as a Certified Economic Developer by the American Economic Development Council.
- Richard Zuschlag: Zuschlag, co-founder of Acadian Ambulance, is chairman and CEO of Acadian Cos. and led the successful implementation of the companies’ strategic and operational initiatives. From humble beginnings in Lafayette in 1972, Acadian Cos. expanded into a national company with 5,000 employees in six divisions. Zuschlag has been inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, was named Louisiana Businessman of the Year, won the Golden Mike Award from the Radio and Television New Association of Southern California, and serves on or has served on a host of local, state and national civic and professional committees. A Pennsylvania native, he trained as an electrical engineer at Capitol Institute of Technology.