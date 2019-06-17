A Chick-fil-A will open in New Iberia in the Lagniappe Village on Admiral Doyle Drive in early next year.
The restaurant will be owned and operated by Lafayette natives Austin and Amy Milke, who currently own a franchise in Houston. Austin Milke said they applied with Chick-fil-A corporate to run the new franchise location the second the heard the New Iberia site was designated a good location for a restaurant.
"They've been working on this for about two years and we currently own a franchise in Houston," he said. "We're from the Lafayette area though and have wanted to get back home for a while, so when corporate identified this site as a good location, we jumped at the chance and applied."
The Milkes, franchisees for 2 1/2 years, will put the restaurant between the Checkers and Captain D's and will hire around 75. It will be approximately 5,000 square feet and seat 130 customers.
It will be the fifth Chick-Fil-A location in Acadiana but the first outside of Lafayette. The company has grown significantly in recent years, increasing its revenue 15 percent each year from 2010 to 2018, and reported an average of $4.8 million sales per store, according to a Barron's report.
McDonald's average sales per store was $2.8 million, and many others were between $1.3 and $1.8 billion.
"We're thrilled we were selected so we can get back home and serve the people we grew up with," Austin Milke said. "I'm ex-Navy so I've been gone for quite a while and can't wait to be back home in Acadiana."