A California biomedical company has completed its acquisition of Lafayette-based LJR Security Services and its wholly owned subsidiary, company officials announced Tuesday morning.
NuLife Sciences closed its merger with the electronic security company along with Gulf West Security Network, also headquartered in Lafayette, on Monday. NuLife, a publicly traded company that focuses on medical research and technology, made the move to expand into the rapidly growing life safety and security industry, according to the company announcement.
LJR has offices in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Louis J. Resweber was also appointed board chair and president and CEO of the combined company and will replace Sean C. Clarke, who resigned as president and CEO but will remain on the board of directors. Resweber, a Scott resident and St. Martinville native, founded, owned and operated LJR Security and Gulf West and has 35 years experience in the industry.
Both companies have only a handful of employees, but Resweber said officials are considering moving all operations to Louisiana. While the two companies don't have many employees, Resweber noted that "the last business plan we executed like this was a substantial employer. We're looking to grow employment tremendously."
Research shows the life safety and electronic security industry is a rapidly growing but highly fragmented sector that currently generates over $22 billion annually but is predicted to top $57 billion by 2022, Resweber said.
