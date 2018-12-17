Robert Trahan is co-owner of Falcon Rice Mill in Crowley. Trahan, a former CPA, returned to Crowley to buy the mill along with his sister, Christine, from his parents and other relatives in 2011. The mill has been in the family since its inception in 1942. Today it one of the oldest family-run rice mills in the country.
Unfortunately, my grandfather died in a car wreck in the early 1970s before I was born. There was a lot of uncertainty with the business after his death. To complicate matters, most contracts were verbal and very little was written down. We found a clue to just how tumultuous the time was when we were renovating a few years ago. We found a six-page handwritten prayer for protection that my grandmother wrote and hid in a closet in the mill. I am not necessarily superstitious, but that letter is still in my office and it will not leave the premises. Although I didn’t know my grandfather personally, many people around town tell me stories about my him.
My first experience working in the mill was when I was a teen and would work in the packing room during school breaks. I didn’t do it very often and really didn’t learn a lot about the actual business. I am the youngest of five kids, and when my parents took over the business, my oldest brother moved to Crowley to work in the seed rice business and he was involved in our mill as well. I was still in high school and I remember everyone was finding their way around the business as rice milling is such a unique business. Quite frankly, our family did not have the hands-on experience as some of the other mills in town. I have a lot of respect for my parents and brother as I believe their fresh look into the business helped to set the direction of the mill to turn over the third generation.
I have taken lessons from both of my parents and all of my siblings. My dad was an independent pharmacist, so I learned from him the challenges of being a small business owner. He was chairman of the state board of pharmacy when I was in junior high, and I remember the board’s discussions of the industry issues with state lawmakers. My mother is a wonderful musician and I learned a strong work ethic from her. My brother runs a very good seed rice business. I lean on him regularly as I respect how he runs his business. Two of my sisters are CPAs. One of them worked in the Big 6 accounting firms and later went to get a Ph.D. Now she teaches tax accounting at Ole Miss. My other sister had her own CPA practice in Austin, Texas.
When I graduated at UL , my plans were to follow in both of my sisters’ footsteps and get my CPA license and practice accounting. I got married and my wife and I moved to Houston like many people from our area and then moved to San Antonio. Texas was great for us, we had two of our kids there and I met many different types of clients. Deep down, I always thought of coming home to join in the business and raise my kids back in Acadiana. I was the one that actually initiated the conversation with my dad about it. He had not wanted to ask me to leave my career, but I learned he was happy that I wanted to come back.
I have to respect that my grandfather took a chance and started a business from the ground up over 75 years ago. I learned in public accounting that many businesses do not make it past the second or third generation. I wake up every day determined to keep this business thriving and hopefully be available for the fourth generation to carry to torch. I see businesses like Tabasco (now in its fifth generation) and Camellia Beans (fourth generation), and it would be great for our business to stay in the family that long.
There used to be 13 mills up and down Mill Street in Crowley. We now have two. The rice milling business can be difficult, and there are many reasons for the consolidations. One of the biggest obstacles is mother nature. Too much or not enough rain, hurricanes and temperatures all affect farmers' crops. In addition, 50% of the U.S. crop is exported to other countries such as Mexico, Haiti and Iraq. Demand can fluctuate dramatically, and every crop year is different. What we do in one year may not necessarily work in another year.
Crowley is a great city, and I think the rice industry has been a big part of its success. It is home to many great families and businesses that service not only Acadiana but the entire nation. I think the crawfish industry is a great example of how innovative our farmers can be. When I was growing up, crawfish boils were something you did at a family get together. When we were in Texas, I noticed boiled crawfish stands opening up. Now it is a booming industry that has changed much over the last 20 years. Also, I feel that Crowley does a great job in restoring its history and telling its story. The downtown area is unique and I think a lot credit goes to local business owners that took the time and effort to restore its charm and history.