Al Patin has been named senior vice president, chief operating officer of Lafayette General Medical Center.
He replaces Court LeMaistre, who returned to his home state of Texas to lead a hospital there.
Since 2013, Patin has served as chief administrative officer of the Lafayette General Medical Doctors Physician Group, overseeing all physician practice activity involving 65 physicians and 25 nurse practitioners assistants operating in 35 locations around the Acadiana region. He will continue to lead the physician group in the interim. Patin joined the group in 2013 after previously serving as regional vice president for Parish Management Consultants LLC in Metairie. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Lafayette General Medical Center in various capacities, working as a registered nurse, director and service line administrator. In 2016, Patin was appointed senior vice president of Lafayette General Health, allowing the health system to consolidate all physician enterprises under his oversight. Patin holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from then University of Southwestern Louisiana and Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He completed the Wharton School of Business Anesthesia Leadership Program in 2010.
MidSouth Bank has promoted Will Pyle to senior vice president and north Texas regional president.
For the past two years, Pyle served as commercial relationship manager for the bank’s north Texas market. The Houston native has 14 years of experience in banking, business development and relationship management and previously worked as a commercial relationship manager for Wells Fargo Bank for six years. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in College Station.
The Louisiana Master Cattleman Program recognized graduates in a program designed to promote cattle profitably and sustainably among participants ranging from novice cattle owners to experienced large-scale producers. Area graduates were from:
St. Landry Parish: Don Kelehan, Dana Kelehan, Tom Mhire, Burke Aucoin, Matthew Henrich, Terrell Castille, Paul Lafleur, Craig Credeur, Joseph Guillory, JoLynn Fontenot, Will Fontenot, Tony Fontenot, John Fontenot, Ricky Thibodeaux, Cecil Corbello, Daniel Lyons, Sandra Davis, Shonna Eaglin, Walter Davis, Carl Hill, Troy Gallo, Kenneth Taylor, Tim Fontenot, Tanner Fontenot, Thomas Arnaud, Nora Baumann, Vincent Cannatella, Duston Guilbeaux, Troy Guilbeaux, Quentin Guilbeaux, Austin Pitcher, Rasshondric Rami, Ramon Rami and John White.
Acadia Parish: Glen Thibodeaux, Jeremy Higginbotham and Terry Latiolais.
Evangeline Parish: Lonnie Fontenot, Ed Beauregard, Larry Fontenot and Sammy Fontenot.
Other parishes: Matt Frey and Taylor Frey, both of Pointe Coupee Parish; and James Broussard of Avoyelles Parish.