Women’s boutique retailer Francesca’s, which has a store in the Acadiana Mall and six other markets in Louisiana, will close 140 and try to renegotiate leases on others after it became the latest retailer for file for bankruptcy.
The Houston-based retailer announced its filing Thursday and noted it will close two stores in New Orleans as part of the proceedings. The Acadiana Mall store will be among 558 stores it will keep open.
Francesca's listed its assets at $2.6 million and debts at $2.9 million. Net sales in its most recent earnings report dropped 29% with a net loss of $17.2 million, much of which the company attributed to the COVID-19 shutdown at many of its locations.
The company has a letter of intent from a buyer to acquire the chain. Bids are likely to due by Jan. 13 with a structured auction soon afterward and sale by Jan. 20.
It also is obtaining $25 million in financing from a lender to continue day-to-day operations.