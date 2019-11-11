Moss BMW, 1401 Surrey St., will participate in the national Drive to End Hunger event from Tuesday until Saturday.

For each test drive, BMW corporate will donate $20 to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization. Out of that $20, $9 will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank through Feeding America.

"We're glad to be a participant in charity events, especially at this time of year," Moss BMW owner Sharon Moss said. "We're always happy to be part of the community and give back to it."

This is the second year Moss BMW has taken part in the program. A donation of $20 equals 200 meals these organizations can provide to those in need.

Purchasing a BMW is not necessary to have BMW donate. If a customer test drives and buy a BMW, customers will receive a $1,000 credit toward purchase.