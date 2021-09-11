When Southern food writer John T. Edge wheeled into The Best Stop Supermarket near Scott this summer, it was with this mission in mind: Tug on the buckle of the Boudin Belt that crosses Cajun Country.

Edge’s research will reveal a heaping plateful of insight about traditional Cajun foods and who around here makes them best on “TrueSouth,” which will launch its fourth season on SEC Network/ESPN at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Those featured on the 30-minute program include Robert Cormier, who has operated family-owned Best Stop off Interstate 10’s Exit 97 since 1986; Logan Kartchner, who opened Kartchner’s Specialty Meats nearby in 2020; New Orleans chef and restauranteur Donald Link, a southwestern Louisiana native; and Barry Jean Ancelet, Cajun folklorist, ethnomusicologist and professor emeritus from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Edge holds his own scholarly credits, which include ties to the prestigious Ole Miss Center for Study of Southern Culture. He’s director of the Southern Foodways Alliance, an institute of the center. He has authored several books on American food, but to friends he’s known simply as “John T.” In and around Scott, he found friends.

Ancelet, who fixed a gumbo at his own home in Scott at Edge’s request this summer, said he found Edge to be friendly and painstaking in his efforts to fully and fairly explore boudin, Cajun food and the people who produce it and love it.

Sunday’s show, the 13th installment since the series started, opens with nods to Acadiana as “a seemingly insular world” and a “subculture.” But Edge came here not to gawk at the local culture but to understand it and to appreciate what it offers to those who live here as well as those who travel here as pilgrims on I-10.

Ancelet said Friday that he’s encountered plenty of superficial and unfair coverage of the Cajuns’ culture over the years since taking up his cultural studies more than a half-century ago. That was not the case with TrueSouth, which describes itself as “a limited series on Southern food and culture.” There was nothing limited in its efforts to reveal and explain the culture here.

Edge arrived as a friend and eager explorer. His discussions with Cormier, originally from Cankton, “the grand old man of the boudin world,” will afford viewers the older man’s keys to success at Best Stop, which was once a bar and pool hall and, at the supermarket’s outset, a family start-up with Cormier’s cousin, Lawrence Menard. Ancelet, a Scott native, used to bend an elbow with his dad at that location before Cormier went into business.

Ancelet, who lives near the Super Stop, said for years the “best stop” for boudin in Acadiana was wherever Menard worked in the kitchen. Cormier was a homebuilder until 1986, when the oil and gas economy flattened out and he and his cousin looked for business opportunities. The two rented the bar-and-poolhall location, a half-mile north of I-10, for four years, then bought the property. Menard died in 2008, Cormier said, and Cormier bought out family members, continuing to expand the business with his own son and daughters to run the operation.

Cormier said boudin and cracklins were the original menu mainstays, but the supermarket expanded to include other traditional Cajun favorites, as well. In the first weeks of business, he recollected Friday, Gerry Prejean and his own daughter Penny made boudin links while praying the rosary.

In week No. 1, he said, Best Stop sold about 100 pounds of boudin. By week No. 2, he said, Best Stop was selling 500 pounds of boudin a day. Tourists would pass through the area to “ride the alligators” and marvel at the lifestyle; when they stopped at his location, they loved the boudin.

“We spoke French, were nice to people and they came back,” said Cormier. “I love to talk with customers.”

The cousins enlarged the original building in two directions to accommodate their expanding business after boudin sales “spread like wildfire,” Cormier said. In its most recent years, Best Stop has expanded to a new, second building that includes office space and a processing plant, where his son and two of his daughters run things with a workforce of 80. A third daughter operates an express location off Exit 92 in Duson.

The TrueSouth crew also explored nearby locations for food and Cajun and Creole music in places like El Sido’s in Lafayette and Fred’s in Mamou. Incorporated into the segment were musical works by artists like Zachary Richard, Feufollet, Corey Ledet and his Zydeco Band, the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars.

Ancelet told John T. that the local culture was “multicultural before we heard that word.”

The threat to understanding the culture, he said, “is confusing history with tradition.” The tradition, he said, is “an ongoing process informed by the past but not stuck in it.”

But viewers can find that out and more at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.