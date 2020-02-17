Matt Delcambre , director of the Center for Business & Information Technologies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is also innovation managing director for the National Science Foundation-sponsored Center for Visual and Decision Informatics.

Delcambre spoke recently with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Delcambre previously spent 30 years at Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystems before joining UL. He follows in the footsteps of his late father, Richard C. Delcambre, who served as business manager of USL under Dr. Clyde L. Rougeou and Dr. Joel Fletcher and who supported the expansion of the computer science program.

It was back in 1962 that USL added a master’s program in computer science, the first university in the nation to do so, under the leadership of Dr. James Oliver and with the support of USL’s administration.

Delcambre wears many hats at UL and also serves as technical lead for the City of Lafayette’s participation in the US Ignite-sponsored Smart Gigabit Cities initiative. This initiative endeavors to bring together people, businesses, universities and governments to “improve civic outcomes through greater connectivity and data-driven decision making.”

UL is committed to “Research for a Reason,” he noted, and shared how applied research can be used to solve many real-life problems.

“It all centers around data analytics and how to derive the information to make better decisions," he said. "Data is the new oil and is what should be mined."