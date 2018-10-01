A new upscale restaurant slated to be opening in Lafayette in early 2019 will take some inspiration from the prohibition-era speakeasies and will be hiding in plain sight.

Connie Soileau, the owner of Brick & Spoon in Lafayette, said she was inspired by a prohibition-era themed bar she visited and decided to add an Italian restaurant to the mix. The restaurant will be called Capone's Drinkery & Eats and be located at 819 E. Broussard Road in a new shopping center near the end of Kaliste Saloom Road.

"It's going to be based off the prohibition times when speakeasy bars existed and alcohol was outlawed," Souileau said. "Once a month we're going to host a Prohibition Night, which will be by invitation only You'll need a password and you'll enter through the speakeasy entrance in the back."

The restaurant will be hidden behind a cigar shop that will be an actual shop but also a facade for the speakeasy. Soileau said she hasn't settled on everything on the menu yet, but they will offer high end drinks and bottle service. There will also be a private room for private functions to increase the secrecy of the area.

Soileau will also be making her own Italian after dinner shot known as limoncello. It will be in limited supply each night because it takes 90 days to make the drink. She has already begun distilling and hopes to have a few cases made by the time the restaurant opens.

Soileau was planning on opening for New Year's Eve to celebrate as speakeasies did at midnight when prohibition went into effect, but rain has pushed the project back, she said.