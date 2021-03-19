A Lafayette man who opened the Pinchers food truck in Vermilion Parish will set up a second truck in downtown Lafayette with plans to develop the lot into a food truck park.
Kevin Colomb has leased the empty lot at the south corner of Vermilion and Johnston with the hopes of opening the truck by early summer. He also wants to develop the lot to house multiple food trucks, outdoor seating, restrooms, a container bar and other amenities, he said.
His truck specializes in boiled seafood and other items and is expanding after having success at The Grub Lot in Erath, said Colomb, who has worked in the restaurant business since the age of 16.
Along with boiled crawfish, crab and shrimp, menu items include the shell-less tails, which is a crawfish boil in a bowl; Cajun sushi, boudin nachos and crawdaddy mac.
“The support, honestly, has been overwhelming,” said Colomb, an Erath native and UL graduate now enrolled in the school’s MBA program. “People have been driving in from Morgan City, and I had one lady from Houma come in just to try our food. We’re excited about everything that’s happening. My vision was always to be in Lafayette. I always passed by that lot and thought it was a beautiful piece of property that has a bunch of potential.”