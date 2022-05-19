Target will remodel one of its Lafayette stores to include Apple and Ulta spaces inside the store.
The store at 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway will have two of what the retail giant calls “shop-in-shop” spaces when renovations are done this fall, a company spokesman said Wednesday, along with other updates.
The store was granted a building permit earlier this month with Lafayette Consolidated Government for over $6.6 million.
Target announced the partnership with Ulta with Ulta Beauty at Target plans for more than 100 stores and are adding the concept to 250 this year, company officials said. The Apple partnership was first announced in February 2021 with an initial 17 stores chosen and has gradually expanded into more stores.
Other improvements to the store include LED lighting, updates spaces and expanded services for order pickup, drive-up and returns and exchanges; creating of a nursing space and adding more space between checkout lines.