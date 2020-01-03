A Lafayette real estate company bought three commercial properties for nearly $8 million, property records show.
Stealth Real Estate Holdings, a company led by local real estate agent Paul Bako, bought two Starbucks buildings and a Walgreens building in Broussard for a combined $7,775,000 on Dec. 13, according to records with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Stealth bought the Starbucks at 1907 W. Pinhook Road for $1.455 million and the Starbucks at 111 Celebrity Drive in Broussard for $1.67 million from Baton Rouge-based JEDCO Properties LLC, which lists its agent as Shane Morrison of the commercial real estate company Shane Morrison Companies.
Stealth bought the Walgreens at 105 Saint Nazair Road in Broussard for $4.65 million from Stirling SST CON1, an affiliate of Stirling Properties. Stirling earlier sold the Walgreens building at 6130 Johnston St. as part of five in south Louisiana to California-based ExchangeRight for $5.92 million in August, records show.
Acadiana Business Today: Hub City Cycles to move into space on Jefferson Street, share with outdoor consignment shop; Lafayette economic development district agreements advance, public hearings set
Hub City Cycles will move to a space on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette and share it with a new outdoor consignment shop.
Lafayette City-Parish Council members, meeting Thursday for the first time as the board of five new economic development districts in the city…
A Lafayette real estate company bought three commercial properties for nearly $8 million, property records show.
The Acadiana Advocate will host its 2020 Economic Outlook Summit at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 with a panel of state and local business leaders. Managing …
Several people from Acadiana were injured recently when two Carnival cruise ships collided in the port of Cozumel, Mexico.