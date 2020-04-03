Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Companies, has promoted Brett Fontenot to director of safety and inspections; Julia Hesse to business office team lead; and David Beadle to industrial hygiene business development manager.

Fontenot has 16 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with 12 of those years at Safety Management Systems. He served as the company's key account manager for Shell before transitioning to his new role. The Lafayette native is a board-certified occupational health and safety technologist by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. He is a graduate of Columbia Southern University, with a degree in occupational safety and health technology.

Hesse has been with the company for two years as a billing specialist. The Lafayette native has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, billing and office management. She is a 1988 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Beadle has 32 years of experience in the industrial hygiene field. He has been with the company eight years and has also served as its project manager at the Oroville Dam Spillway in California. Beadle holds a bachelor’s degree in conservation of natural resources from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

SMS provides safety and inspection services to customers in the Gulf of Mexico, across the United States and overseas.