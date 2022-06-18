Once was the time along Louisiana’s coastline when the threat of $5 a gallon at the gas pumps was not all bad. Those were the days when the oil and gas industry dominated Lafayette for profits and jobs.
No more.
Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist and the BORSF endowed chair holder in economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said this week that the number of oil and gas jobs here have plummeted to almost half of what they were in 2014, when oil-rich Saudi Arabia threatened to flood the world market with oil and drive profits down among U.S. energy companies.
Oil and gas are no longer No. 1 among Louisiana and Acadiana industries. Energy isn’t No. 2, either.
“Look at Acadiana,” Wagner said last week. “The raw numbers in the oil and gas service industry, which was our bread and butter, are at about 13,000 or 14,000 jobs. In 2014, the number of jobs was about 25,000. There has been a big drop statewide and nationwide.”
Five-dollar gas — average prices for regular in Louisiana were north of $4.50, diesel was past $5.30 Friday — no longer means that energy industry employees are reaping big benefits and spending lavishly in Acadiana. It used to be that even when most Acadiana consumers suffered from high prices at the pumps, the boost to the local economy and from profiting energy industries floated other economic boats and lots of people shared the wealth. Not now.
These days, Wagner said, energy’s share of the economy in Louisiana is about 6%. It used to be more than 20%. The industry is simply smaller here; the economic bump from oil profits is smaller.
'Climbing back toward even'
Mark Miller, president of Merlin Oil & Gas in Lafayette, said higher prices in recent months — oil was selling at $113 a barrel Friday — have helped his company, but they’re not making anyone rich.
“For me personally, we were so far under the last couple of years, it has brought us almost back to even,” he said of price increases. “Money is not flowing in quickly because of prices. But what I’m seeing in the Oil Patch is guarded optimism about new projects.”
Miller, who served as chairman of the national Independent Petroleum Association of America in 2015-17, understands the big picture for oil and gas production. But what he’s seeing now, he said this week, was a “price environment that doesn’t make sense.”
“People are licking their wounds,” he said — Merlin Oil among them.
Among the principal problems for energy producers is what the industry says is the Biden administration’s assault on fossil fuels. The administration has shut down new leases in the Gulf of Mexico and while producers are adept at squeezing more out their wells, the promise of new production is dimmer.
“When the Gulf of Mexico is shut down to new drilling,” he said, “it takes years to get it back through the lease cycle. Oil wells don’t last forever; they deplete. Without new leases and exploration for new oil and gas, the situation will become that what you have is all that you have.”
Nonetheless, he said, with prices high now, there is some interest in new projects among investors in New York.
“We are getting more contact from New York, and more money offered for exploration opportunities,” Miller said. But building new rigs in the Gulf takes years, not months, and former downturns in the industry have driven a lot of skilled workers out of the industry. The Biden administration’s attitude toward fossil fuels is discouraging.
“The workforce is decimated,” he said. Between oil prices and COVID-19, a lot of good people have taken early retirement or sought opportunities outside the industry.
Still, he said, his company is “climbing back toward even” after some tough years.
Cloudy outlook for oil industry
Rusty Cloutier, former president and CEO of MidSouth Bank in Lafayette, said the financial picture for oil and gas is cloudy in Louisiana. That’s the Biden administration’s responsibility, he added.
“It reminds me of Jimmy Carter and stagflation back in 1979,” he said, citing a general pessimism among producers and the population.
“I’m all for green energy,” he said. “But if my wife tells me I’m eating ribeye tonight, and all she has is beans, I’m eating beans.”
Likewise, he said, the administration sees its success through transforming the country to using renewable energy, but renewable energy doesn’t fit the reality of where Americans are.
“Ninety-eight percent of cars are gas powered,” Cloutier said. “There’s no way we are going to all electric now.”
MidSouth Bank, which was based in Lafayette, was an enthusiastic supporter of energy projects and relished high prices at the pumps because they signaled success in the oilfield, which drove Acadiana’s economy. The bank was acquired by Hancock Whitney in 2019.
Cloutier said the administration signaled its antipathy toward oil and gas in its first week in 2021, scotching permits for the Keystone XL pipleline, a contentious project which the industry supported. Later, Biden pulled lease sales from the Gulf of Mexico, a blow to oil and gas production off the Louisiana coast.
“It’s never anyone’s fault, what happens with oil prices,” Cloutier said. “The administration says it’s everyone else’s fault: Putin’s, the oil companies.”
But Biden’s hostility toward oil and gas has dried up enthusiasm for new exploration, imperiling the U.S. industry. With a shorter supply of fossil fuels, prices rose and the administration now wants someone to fill the gap.
“I don’t see an answer,” Cloutier said. Prices won’t return below $3 a gallon at the pumps and investors and producers won’t put money into projects that the administration might undercut.