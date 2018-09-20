The Broussard Chamber of Commerce and The Pyramid Group announced a partnership to help make enhance businesses' membership.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Pyramid Group CEO Brent Henley as a way for members to get more out of their membership through teaching them how to better network with other members through what he called a "NeXus Chamber." He also said the group needed to instill a culture of following the "law of human reciprocity" to allow businesses to grow.

A NeXus Chamber, Henley said, is one in which chamber members connect with eight other members who can help their business grow and vice versa. Businesses can then grow together.

"I'm excited about what the next 12 months will bring with the Broussard Chamber becoming a NeXus chamber and helping you get better at helping others build their business because you are going to help each other get more of what you want," Henley said.

Broussard Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeremy Hidalgo said the chamber is excited to take on this project.

"It sounds easy, but it's not," he said. "Just like joining the chamber and not participating, there's no value. If we don't participate in this, there will be no value. We're looking forward to working with (chamber members) to bring more value to their business."