While Lafayette saw a 47 percent growth in hotel room stays in 2018 over 2017, the state saw even more growth in the tourism industry last year, according to numbers released Thursday.
The tourism industry is the state's fourth-largest employer, with 237,200 jobs statewide. More than 22,000 people are employed in the tourism industry in just the Lafayette Parish Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made the announcement of the new tourism numbers at an event at Warehouse 535 Thursday afternoon to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.
"In 2018, for the seventh consecutive year, we saw an increase in visitors," Nungesser said. "That's $1.9 billion in taxes left here by visitors that our residents didn't have to pay. That's over $1,000 per household in taxes that you and I didn't have to pay."
According to Nungesser, from 2017 to 2018 the number of visitors increased from 47.1 million to 51.3 million people. The visitors spent $18.8 billion in the state, compared to $17.5 billion in 2017.
Nungesser said one reason for the increase in revenue and visitors is the state's increase in international travelers. He also said the state's focus on attracting conventions, traveling sports teams and horse and rodeo shows has been a part of that growth as well.
"Over $500 million are spent by domestic visitors alone in Lafayette Parish and the cultural economy is now the No. 2 piece of our economy," said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.
According to Berthelot, the commission will be announcing sometime next week a national championship will be coming to Lafayette in the future that could lead to about 1,000 room nights for the area. He also announced that the city has put in a bid Monday for a 2020 travel blogger convention that would attract more than 600 travel bloggers; a site visit has already been lined up.