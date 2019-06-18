A rapidly growing local company that helps at-home patients with respiratory diseases has bought the former Talos Petroleum building for $5.6 million, court records show.
Viemed Healthcare, which is currently at the 20,000-square-foot location at 202 N. Luke St., will move into the 77,000-square-foot building at 625 E. Kaliste Saloom Road in August. The company, which has a base in Lafayette but has a presence in 27 states, is growing rapidly with 110 employees locally but 350 nationwide.
And that number will increase, CEO Casey Hoyt said Monday.
“We hired 25 percent of our workforce in the first quarter,” he said. “We outgrew the building we bought two years ago, and the Talos building is a good fit for us. It’ll give us some breathing room. We’re hiring as many people as we can right now. Patients just need us.”
The company, which Hoyt and president Mike Moore started in 2006, began as Sleep Management but grew into what it is now. It provides equipment and home therapy to patients with various respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic respiratory failure and other diseases, according to its website.
The company recently went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and plans to go public in the U.S. this year, Hoyt said.
“We are very much in land grab mode,” Hoyt said. “We are trying to get to the 95 percent of the patients that need us right now. We’re reducing the cost of health care and improving the cost of life.”
Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate represented the Viemed in the sale.
