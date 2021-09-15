KATC announced Wednesday that Nichole Cyprian will assume the role of news director for the station beginning Oct. 4.

Cyprian recently served as news director of WALB-TV in Albany, Georgia, for nearly four years and has worked in news management at several stations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, according to a prepared statement from KATC.

Cyprian is a native of Mobile, Alabama, and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. Her parents are Louisiana natives — her father is a Bogalusa native, and her mother is from Watson.

“It’s an honor to join the KATC team,” Cyprian said. “My family’s roots are in Louisiana and this state holds a special place in my heart. I’m grateful and humbled for the opportunity to call Acadiana home, and I’m excited to work with the hard-working journalists at TV3 and share important stories that matter to the communities we serve."

Sean Trcalek, vice president and general manager of KATC, said of Cyprian: “She has shown leadership both in her stations and out in the markets she’s served. I’m excited to see the mark she’ll make on our newsroom and on Acadiana.”

Cyprian replaces Letitia Walker, who had been with the station for nearly 20 years, starting as a graduate student in 2002. It was reported in July that Walker would no longer be the station's news director; Trcalek declined to comment about her departure but confirmed she was the only person on staff to leave. Walker announced this week she has accepted a position at WWL-TV in New Orleans.

KATC is owned by E.W. Scripps Co., which bought the station in 2018 from Minnesota-based Cordillera Communications.