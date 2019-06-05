The long vacant Park Place Medical Center in the Oil Center has been bought by two local doctors and will be given new life as the Allie and Patlola Medical Center.
Dr. David Allie of the Louisiana Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center and Dr. Raghotham Patlola bought the former surgical center from Our Lady of Lourdes last month for $4.1 million. Located at 901 Wilson St., the 39,000-square-foot facility, which has been vacant for more than nine years, will spend the next nine months being completely renovated to make it ready to become an all-in-one stop for outpatient coronary, vascular, limb disease and wound care and outpatient acute surgery.
"It's long been my dream and also my partner's dream that one day we would be able to do this kind of treatment together in a place of our own where we can treat this in a new way," Allie said.
"In a hospital, you're going to have trauma and orthopaedics and deliveries of babies in a large institute. We're carving out the specialty care that we can do in an efficient fashion," Allie continued. "We have the experience, the skills, the talent. This all started 35 years ago and is ending up as an evolution of our careers. We see this as a real excellent thing in medicine. It's going to be a premiere center and benefit the entire community."
The Allie and Patlola Medical Center will use 19,000 square feet of space for its medical offices for practicing physicians, which will include exam rooms, nurses' stations and patient waiting rooms. There will also be 10,000 square feet used for an acute surgery center for advanced procedures such as pacemakers and specialized vein and coronary stents.
According to Allie, this could not have been done as recently as five years ago, but rapid advancements in medical treatments and technology have allowed them to perform all these outpatient services under one roof, outside of a hospital.
About four years ago, Patlola and Allie started treating patients that would normally require inpatient care in a hospital with new outpatient procedures. That's what led to the idea for this facility. They began looking at the property three years ago, but could not afford the asking price. They spent the intervening years raising money and scouting locations, but eventually realized that the old building near the Oil Center was the perfect place for their new endeavor.
"There has never been all of these under one roof in any place that's not a hospital. This has not been done before," Allie said. "Communities have had all these parts in them as separate entities, but we're bringing them all together so patients can go to one site at one time and potentially be able to receive all this care at one time and be able to go home the same day."
One of the partners that will be joining Allie and Patlola in the new medical center will be ARISE Vascular, which will occupy and operate a state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory with diagnostic imaging equipment to visualize the arteries and chambers of the heart and treat stenosis or any other abnormalities found.
"This project is the culmination of being able to grow from the little place we have on Guilbeau basically to 15,000 square feet alongside two different facilities under one roof," said Chris Hebert with ARISE Vascular. "Luckily for us, this office is a bigger space for us to be able to treat more patients in a better way."
Finally, an additional 4,500 square feet will be added next year to allow for a hyperbaric chamber to treat wound and limb diseases such as critical limb ischemia, one of the deadliest forms of peripheral artery disease, which results in more than 200,000 people nationwide losing limbs to amputation.
"Louisiana has one of the highest amputation rates in the U.S. Having this hyperbaric chamber in the medical center will help us save patients' limbs and improve the quality of life for our patients," Allie said.
The economic impact of the new medical center isn't known, but Allie said they will be hiring additional support staff, cardiologists and surgeons and are considering other expansions in the coming years. Allie said he hopes that the new medical center will attract other medical businesses to start setting up shop in the Oil Center.
Keith Kisbaugh with Kisbaugh Construction Inc., the company completely gutting and renovating the surgical center, said they are shooting for a late-February or early-March completion date. Allie said they will start seeing and treating patients as soon as certain phases of construction are complete.