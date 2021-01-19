Construction on Phase II of the Bottle Art Lofts development on University Avenue at Cameron Street in Lafayette is expected to begin immediately now that financing for the $16.1 million phase has been secured.

Meanwhile, construction on Phase I is ahead of schedule and about 75% complete. It is expected to welcome residents in May, HRI Communities announced Friday.

Phase I involves transforming the former Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse on Cameron Street into 40 residential apartments with community spaces that include a computer center, fitness studio, shared art studio, art gallery, picnic area, community garden space and secure parking. Preference for renting the apartments will be given to artists. 

Phase 2 of Bottle Arts Lofts project to include four-story, 67,000-square-foot building

Phase II will be constructed on University Avenue on the site of the former Less Pay Motel. It will offer 65 mixed-income residential units, a community room and fitness center.

The HRI development is expected to be a catalyst for development in a neglected area, which was a focus for revitalization under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and is a federally-designated Opportunity Zone, which offers tax deferments to developers and investors.

First phase of University Avenue revitalization to be designed in 2021; Project 'can really change lives'

The HRI Bottle Art Lofts project was awarded a $7.2 million grant from the Louisiana Housing Corporation through its Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income funding. As a result, Phase II will be designed and constructed to mitigate the potential impact of natural disasters such as flooding.

Funding for Phases I and II, a $32 million project, comes from private and public sources, including local state and federal entities.

About $5 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding was committed to the project and the Acadiana Planning Commission provided $500,000 to help secure the grant. 

The Lafayette City Council in April approved a $1.5 million transfer needed for a loan authorized in 2019 by the former City-Parish Council. 

Private financing, HRI reported, comes from IBERIA Civic Impact Partners, a division of First Horizon Bank; JP Morgan Chase Bank; Berkadia Commercial Mortgage; and Freddie Mac. 

Old LessPay Motel building demolished to make way for Bottle Art Lofts apartments

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

View comments