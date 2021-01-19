Construction on Phase II of the Bottle Art Lofts development on University Avenue at Cameron Street in Lafayette is expected to begin immediately now that financing for the $16.1 million phase has been secured.
Meanwhile, construction on Phase I is ahead of schedule and about 75% complete. It is expected to welcome residents in May, HRI Communities announced Friday.
Phase I involves transforming the former Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse on Cameron Street into 40 residential apartments with community spaces that include a computer center, fitness studio, shared art studio, art gallery, picnic area, community garden space and secure parking. Preference for renting the apartments will be given to artists.
Phase II will be constructed on University Avenue on the site of the former Less Pay Motel. It will offer 65 mixed-income residential units, a community room and fitness center.
The HRI development is expected to be a catalyst for development in a neglected area, which was a focus for revitalization under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and is a federally-designated Opportunity Zone, which offers tax deferments to developers and investors.
The HRI Bottle Art Lofts project was awarded a $7.2 million grant from the Louisiana Housing Corporation through its Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income funding. As a result, Phase II will be designed and constructed to mitigate the potential impact of natural disasters such as flooding.
Funding for Phases I and II, a $32 million project, comes from private and public sources, including local state and federal entities.
About $5 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding was committed to the project and the Acadiana Planning Commission provided $500,000 to help secure the grant.
The Lafayette City Council in April approved a $1.5 million transfer needed for a loan authorized in 2019 by the former City-Parish Council.
Private financing, HRI reported, comes from IBERIA Civic Impact Partners, a division of First Horizon Bank; JP Morgan Chase Bank; Berkadia Commercial Mortgage; and Freddie Mac.