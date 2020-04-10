C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ annual Engineering Excellence Awards.

The award was for designing a heavy-haul road to support construction of Sasol USA’s new manufacturing plant in Westlake. Completed within a compressed two-year schedule, the $60 million project improved 2.4 miles of La. 379 to accommodate the transport of more than 700 oversized plant component modules to the construction site. Some of these loads were more than 50 feet wide and 315 feet long, and weighed more than 3,000 tons — well above the road’s original carrying capacity. In addition to nearly 3 miles of subsurface upgrades, the project team upgraded several intersections with Louisiana’s first rotating mast signal poles, which could be moved horizontally to provide sufficient clearance for large loads to pass.

In addition to the innovative engineering approach, the organization said the project offers an excellent example of how a cooperative public-private partnership among multiple agencies, utilities, and industry can overcome the limitations of existing infrastructure to achieve long-lasting economic development benefits.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other participating engineering firms include Intelligent Transportation Systems, traffic signal design; Terracon and Tolynay-Wong Engineers Inc., geotechnical; and Lancon Engineers Inc., water/sewers.

The LSU AgCenter’s Agricultural Leadership Development Program in February graduated 25 leaders in agriculture production and ag-related industries from around the state to take on leadership roles on issues that affect Louisiana agriculture at local, national and global levels.

The two-year curriculum included classroom seminars around the state, travel seminars to Washington, D.C., California and a two-week tour of agriculture in Japan and Thailand. The program is privately funded through endowments and individual contributions.

Graduates from the area are Kyle Fontenot, Ville Platte, and Allen McLain Jr., Abbeville.

Others are Ashley Dupree, Baton Rouge; Atticus Finger, Houma; Lisa Gillespie, Amite; Eli Graham, Ventress; Ben LeBlanc, Thibodaux; Julie Lively, Baton Rouge; Ryan Frey, Morganza; and Karl Wiggers, Baton Rouge.

The LSU AgCenter recognized 44 graduates from the Louisiana Master Cattleman program in March.

Graduates from Lafayette Parish are Kirk Bernard, Shann Comeaux, Dwayne Martin, Melanie Martin, Rene Prejean and Travis Thibeaux; from St. Martin Parish, Allen Blanchard, Allen Bourgeois, Brady Bourgeois and Jody Stelly; from Acadia Parish, Shanon Gaspard, Colby Gothreaux, Richard Gothreaux, Lee Krouse and Ronald Roy; from Vermilion Parish, Joshua Renard, Amanda Vanya, Shannon Neveaux, Thomas Menard, Peter Menard, Kristi Broussard, Keysa Delino, Robert Duhon and John Franques; from Iberia Parish, Vernon Trahan, Lawrence Thompson, Anthony Sagrera, Lisa Patout, Carroll Boudreaux and Coy Fitch; from St. Landry Parish, Monique Ledet, Michael Marino, Geno Delafose, Yvette Delafose, Emily Miller and Ted Miller.

Others from West Feliciana Parish, Jarrod Neal, Lisa Neal, Michael Neal and Sally Neal; and from Pointe Coupee Parish, Brett Robillard and Lisa Robillard.