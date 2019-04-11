Well-known in Acadiana for his chief day job as chief nut officer of Cane River Pecan Co. in New Iberia, Jady Regard brings a sense of joie de vivre to everything he does.

But don’t let this fun-loving persona mislead you. While his humor can be disarming, his track record of success in a myriad of unrelated fields provides data to be mined by anyone dreaming of starting their own business.

Regard spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Regard labeled himself “the perfect boomerang baby” for his treks in and out of Louisiana before he settled down in Lafayette. In college he worked for the LSU basketball team when Shaquille O’Neal was on the roster. His later worked for the Louisiana IceGators and eventually the Chicago Bears.

He moved back to Louisiana to assume management duties of Cane River Pecan in 2002. The company’s roots go back to 1969 when his father and uncle acquired a pecan orchard along the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish.

Today Cane River is focused on B2B, and Jady’s creative marketing tactics have led to success in the niche market of corporate gifting. Plans are in the works to open a pie bar, which will offer pecan- based desserts.

